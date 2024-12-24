"Now he understands" Growth shows Sheffield Wednesday have a diamond to polish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a moment in Sheffield Wednesday’s odds-tipping 2-0 win over Stoke City over the weekend that wouldn’t have seemed possible a year or even a few months ago.

Bouncing out of a tight space, Owls youngster Djeidi Gassama jumped into a space to block a potential Potters out-ball and leaped into a duel. Wednesday recovered the ball and responding to a roaring response of appreciation from the South Stand crowd, he swung his fists and stuck out his chest. There was something guttural to it, a persona not perhaps seen from him before.

Understated in some ways, the Frenchman’s performance against Stoke did not return huge numbers in the stat columns but offered a view of the huge strides he has taken since the arrival of Danny Röhl and his coaching staff arrived at the club last October. It was a mature effort, meatier in substance and wise beyond his years - accusations of naivety out of possession passed-up after similar efforts not long passed.

“He has taken a huge step forward,” Röhl told The Star. “It is why he is playing a lot of minutes at the moment. Against the ball, how he now understands the pressing, it is better and better. We already know how he can carry and use the ball, it gives us a lift. I have this game and Coventry in my mind; where he gets the ball and he is ready to keep the ball. There are a lot of little stories recently and all in all I am happy with my team.”

Gassama has started six of Wednesday’s last seven matches and popped up with a match-turning goal of real quality at Oxford United last weekend. He hadn’t made five of Xisco’s last eight matchday squads before Röhl identified potential in his playing style - his curve of improvement has come not just over the long-term but in recent weeks.

“Attacking players like this are always a little bit special,” Röhl said earlier this month. “Gass has made huge steps since the summer, he makes more and more steps with the tactical things, he can play on the right or in the pocket. He is more ready for the hard duels. You look back at the Millwall game for example, if some opponents give him a little bit, he falls out. But now he has a resilience, he goes again and again. Opponents know that if you are against him in an open body position it is hard and it is good development from him.”