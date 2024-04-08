Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls kept their hopes alive over the weekend with a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, making it three wins from their last five on the road after winning just two away games all season before February.

It didn’t change their league position, with Wednesday remaining 23rd despite their impressive points haul over the last couple of months, but it did mean that they go into the Norwich City game this week knowing that a win could get them out of the bottom three if things go their way elsewhere.

Speaking after the game Röhl was quick to praise the travelling Wednesdayites once following a loud showing in the capital, and he says he’s hoping to give them something to celebrate come the end of the season.

“Our fans were outstanding,” he told The Star. “I think they recognised how we fought, how we got ready for this game… But we need to keep doing this. I’ve said before that our fans are Premier League, and it’s good to have them behind our backs - they give us energy when we’re in a difficult place, and to celebrate with them is always nice to see…

“But I think my job, and the job of the players, is to have a big party at the end of the season - not these small parties. I think we’ve had some good parties away, but now it’s about keeping going so that we can have that big party at the end, and this is hard work.”