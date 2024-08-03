Danny Röhl was delighted with the atmosphere for Liam Palmer’s Sheffield Wednesday testimonial, and insists that it’s not a goodbye.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate Palmer’s Owls career on Saturday afternoon, a fixture against LaLiga outfit, Leganes, that ended in a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough in what is the club’s final preseason outing before next weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Palmer started, of course, donning the captain’s armband, and was substituted late in the game to a standing ovation - also being met with a big hug from the manager as he left the field of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Röhl he was pleased with how everything played out, on and off the pitch, and also spoke of how impressed he was to see photos of a young Palmer in his Owls kit in the matchday programme.

“It was a great atmosphere in the stadium, a lot of people for a friendly game,” he told The Star. “We wanted to give Liam a good game, he deserved it. It was crazy when I opened the programme today - I saw how he’s really grown up with this club, for 20 years or more.

“It’s not normal in football to have such a career in one club, and even though it might feel like it’s the end, it’s not the end. He is still part of our squad, a good player for us. It’s not a goodbye, just a small step between.

“For this it was great, and for the sports science it was a good test to see where we are. The second half against Werder Bremen showed a lot of good things, today we saw a lot of good things, and now it’s about finalisation and the final third to win such games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to play without conceding, the defence was great to see, but we want to win games - and to do that we have to work for the next week to be ready. Hopefully we’ll have a full stadium with a lot of fans, because we know what it means to play with their energy.”

Wednesday face Plymouth next Sunday at 4pm as the season gets underway properly, and if Palmer plays it will be appearance number 436th which - especially in the modern game - is frankly a bit nuts.