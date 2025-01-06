'Not say lazy, but...' - Sheffield Wednesday manager bemoans Owls' defensive errors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wednesday were looking good at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon after Yan Valery put them one goal to the good at S6, however once Iké Ugbo put his penalty over the bar there was always going to be concern that they may come to rue the missed opportunity. They did, as George Honeyman and Ryan Wintle gave the visitors the lead, but Gabriel Otegbayo popped up late to make it 2-2 as the points were shared.
Both goals were avoidable from an Owls perspective as they failed to deal with their opponents in the second half, and Röhl is eager to see his side learn from their errors in order to take themselves onto the next level.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Speaking after the game, he said, “The first goal? Kick the ball away and nothing happens. We didn't do that, it went through and it was a 50/50 situation in the box. The second one is a little bit more disappointing for me. There is a chance to cover the cut-back area and we didn't cover. This is it for me; be online, be ready, make the last step. This is what we miss.
“It's these games where we feel we have control. We were the better team, we dominated. Sometimes, I will not say lazy, but it is about making the next step and this is what we have to do.”
Wednesday have the fourth worst defensive record in the division having conceded 40 goals so far - only better than Portsmouth (41), Luton Town (42) and Plymouth Argyle (53) - and will be hoping to pick up their first clean sheet of 2025 this weekend when they travel Coventry City in the FA Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.