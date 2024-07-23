Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is happy with his club’s transfer work so far - but still wants more.

Wednesday have been busy over the last couple of months, re-signing some important players as their contracts expired, as well as snapping up various different transfer targets with both the immediate and more long-term future in mind.

So far the number is up to nine, including the return of James Beadle on loan, and Röhl has been able to bolster a whole host of positions ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. But that doesn’t mean that they won’t be working hard over the next six weeks to make sure there are more fresh faces through the door.

“For this time now, of course,” he told The Star when asked if he was content up to now. “We signed and extended a lot of players. Maybe when you look back and think about what we had after three weeks, and what we have now, I will take this. It is not finished now of course, we still have some weeks to go and we must use this time - especially in some positions where we are looking for players that can make the differences in some games.”