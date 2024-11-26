Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl delivered an honest appraisal of his side’s performance in their win at Hull City - and took aim at a repeat area for improvement.

The Owls grabbed three points through a Josh Windass penalty and a second half Michael Smith goal. It was a game Wednesday controlled for the most part - though James Beadle was forced into some big saves - though they squandered a number of chances, particularly in the first half.

Röhl has spoken a number of times about the need for Wednesday to take better hold of their chances in front of goal and after a frustrating draw with Cardiff City at the weekend spoke with anguish at their inability to take wins from games they are able to create chances in.

They did that at the MKM Stadium to rise into 12th place, though Röhl is a boss with high standards and though he commended his side for taking an important win, he volunteered that there would have to be more of a clinical edge to come in front of goal if they are to continue their rise up the table.

“It was a deserved win from our side,” said the Owls boss. “After 20 minutes we have to lead three or four nil. We created a lot of chances. But they (Hull) are a good team with good individual quality. You can see it in the values of their squad and where they were last year, they are still a good team and you see it in some phases.

“We created three or four more opportunities and we have to score earlier. I think today we had maybe 10, 11 situations where we have to score. Today it was enough but I think we have to push to increase. Against teams from the top eight or top six we will not get so many chances and we’d be sat here again talking about a good performance but without three points. Credit to my players, they did well. Today we can enjoy and then tomorrow we focus to the next one.”

The German coach expressed his satisfaction at how Wednesday used the ball in the main, suggesting the had more purpose in possession and that they were able to cut open the Hull defence with regularity. But he made no secret that they will have to be better in front of goal if they are to achieve some of their loftier ambitions between now and the end of the season.

“Today it was enough to score and win,” Röhl said sternly. “But I tell you, in the future, in some games you will not get so many opportunities and it will not be enough to win games. We need to increase, we need this from every player. We need to press up, step up, take the responsibility and be clinical.

“Even in some transition moments the last pass is not in the right spaces. These are the small things I demand and what I want to see from every player. Even from some players from the bench today it was not 100 per cent what I expect. I need more, more. We have some other players waiting on the bench for the next opportunity.

“To achieve more this year, it is not enough.”