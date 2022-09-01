News you can trust since 1887
'Not better, more balanced' - Our Sheffield Wednesday writers discuss another transfer deadline day

It’s transfer deadline day once again, but will Sheffield Wednesday be having a busy afternoon?

By Joe Crann
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:11 pm

The Owls have made 11 signings over the summer, with Alex Mighten coming on board most recently, and most of their work was done early doors as Darren Moore sought to give his new recruits as much time to settle as possible.

Now, at the midpoint of deadline day, it looks as though it’s going to be a quiet one at Hillsborough – however there could be a couple of players making their exits, either on a loan or permanent basis.

Our Owls writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, had a chat this morning to discuss all the potential happenings at S6, as well as a bit on this weekend’s game, so have a listen and see if you agree with what they’ve got to say!

We’ll bring any news we do get to thestar.co.uk as and when it happens, so make sure to stick around. Just in case.

Sheffield Wednesday aren't expected to have a busy transfer deadline day.
