Norwich City's former Premier League forward Ashley Barnes delivered a blunt assessment of what his side needed to do to overcome the challenge of Sheffield Wednesday after a 3-1 midweek battle.

The Owls had more possession and more shots on goal than the hosts on Wednesday evening but by the admission of manager Danny Röhl lacked in key moments. Teenage striker Bailey Cadamarteri's headed equaliser seemed to be just reward for a long spell of pressure from the visiting relegation battlers before Barnes scored early in the second half to allow Norwich some control of proceedings.

Decent chances to double Wednesday's tally came and went before Jonathan Rowe's headed effort from a looped cross sealed the game late on. Asked of the challenge of beating the Owls and what it took to do so, ex-Burnley man Barnes suggested his side were the dominant side on the night, despite the visitors' 'belief that they were back in the game'.

"It was just about putting the ball in the back of the net," he told Norwich's in-house media team post-match. "We had a few chances - I certainly had a few chances in the first half that I should be burying. They went down the other end and got the equaliser which was very frustrating.

"This is why I have to put those chances away, moments like this. They go down the other end, they have one chance to score and they get the momentum and they think they're back in the game. It's just about making sure we can come out in the second half, get the early goal and kill them off again."

Barnes, who arrived on a free transfer from Turf Moor in the summer, spurned two first half chances in front of a restless Norwich crowd before taking his third chance well for his first goal in an injury-impacted 109 days.