Norwich City have been handed a double injury concern ahead of a fast-approaching clash with Sheffield Wednesday. The Canaries are currently holding on to the final playoff spot despite suffering defeat to Leicester City on Easter Monday.

David Wagner's men are four points clear of nearest contender Coventry City - who also lost on Monday - but they have played a game more at this stage. With West Brom likely to finish fifth, the race for sixth spot looks set to be a fascinating one, and it is likely to go to the wire with just six games remaining for most teams.

The relegation battle is even tighter, with the Owls just two points from safety and scrapping for points in a race that could see two of eight teams relegated. Wednesday face relegation rivals QPR this weekend, but after that, attention will turn attention to a Tuesday night clash with Norwich at Hillsborough.

Ahead of that one, and indeed Norwich's clash with rivals Ipswich Town this weekend, The Pink Un have confirmed that star man Jonny Rowe will miss out through injury, and it would be fair to question his participation in Tuesday's clash with Wednesday as a consequence. Rowe, who is still only 20 years of age, has been sensational this season, scoring 13 times across all competitions and assisting four.