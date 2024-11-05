Norwich City manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, has earmarked one area of Sheffield Wednesday’s game that they need to be wary of.

The Canaries aren’t in the best of form at the moment, winning just one of their last six Championship fixtures, and are dealing with a number of injury concerns as they head to Hillsborough this evening.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are hoping to get back to winning ways after their awful second half collapse against Watford over the weekend, with Danny Röhl likely to switch things up at S6, but however they line up tonight Thorup believes that his side are going to have a big task on their hands.

“We’re expecting another tough one,” he told the media. “It’s going to be another one where we have to do our best and where we have to defend really, really well when we have to defend - and to show what we’re made of. To have these good moments in the game, and we tried to pull all the positive things out of the game in Cardiff to see if we can try and use that tomorrow night.

“They press higher, they’re more man for man in their press. There are similarities (with Cardiff) in the way that they build the game, where Cardiff were quite vertical and tried to play one side overlapping situations to put in crosses, and I think Sheffield Wednesday will do the same with their wingbacks.

"That’s something we have to be aware of, especially the area around the second post - that late run in from a wingback can be tricky to cover defensively… They’re a physical, strong side and they will definitely put in a tough fight for us.”