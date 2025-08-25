Northern Ireland have named a replacement for Pierce Charles after the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper was withdrawn from their squad.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed recently that the 20-year-old had sustained a shoulder injury that would keep him out of action for the Owls, resulting in a mad rush in order to get a new goalkeeper in in time for the game against Wrexham over the weekend.

No definitive timeframe has been given on Charles’ return to action, but the decision to sign Ethan Horvath on a half-season loan suggests that he faces at least a few weeks on the sidelines. As of last week no final call had been made on whether he would require surgery or not, but he certainly won’t be featuring in NI’s qualifiers next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s response to Pierce Charles’ injury

The Irish FA said on their official website today, “Stephen McMullan has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior men’s squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany next month.

“McMullan, who plays for Fleetwood Town and is currently on loan at League of Ireland side Waterford, replaces Sheffield Wednesday’s Pierce Charles who has now officially withdrawn from the squad after picking up a shoulder injury on club duty.

“Former Warrenpoint Town keeper McMullan (20) has previously represented Northern Ireland at Under-18, U19 and U21 level. He has yet to earn a senior cap, however he has featured in senior squads before.

“Northern Ireland will begin their World Cup 2026 qualification campaign with a game against Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg on Thursday September (7.45pm kick-off BST). Their second game in Group A of the European qualifiers will see them take on Germany at the Rhein-Energie-Stadion in Koln (Cologne) on Sunday 7 September (7.45pm BST).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Henrik Pedersen will do on Tuesday right regarding the game against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup remains to be seen, with the possibility to give a further runout to some of his youngsters, however given Horvath’s lack of game time it’s likely that he’ll look to get another match under his belt.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join