Non-league side release important statement on Sheffield Wednesday friendly

The Owls make the trip to National League North side Chester next Saturday (July 10) in a clash that will be played in front of a crowd.

But that crowd, sadly, will not include an away allocation after the Deva Stadium club made the following statement: “Please note away supporters will not be permitted to attend.

“While disappointed we are unable to welcome visiting fans, this decision has been taken in agreement with the Safety Advisory Group following the delay in moving to step four of the Government’s roadmap and Cheshire West’s designation as an ‘enhanced support area’ due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Chester joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson are looking forward to the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.