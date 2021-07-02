Non-league side release important statement on Sheffield Wednesday friendly
Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason fixture schedule has been confirmed, with a busy roster of matches awaiting the League One side.
The Owls make the trip to National League North side Chester next Saturday (July 10) in a clash that will be played in front of a crowd.
But that crowd, sadly, will not include an away allocation after the Deva Stadium club made the following statement: “Please note away supporters will not be permitted to attend.
“While disappointed we are unable to welcome visiting fans, this decision has been taken in agreement with the Safety Advisory Group following the delay in moving to step four of the Government’s roadmap and Cheshire West’s designation as an ‘enhanced support area’ due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.
“Both matches will be streamed live on www.chesterfc.com/streaming to ensure fans of our opponents can watch the action. A match pass for a game will cost just £6.99 and will go on sale next week.”