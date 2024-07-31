Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard has offered a snapshot into the psyche at the club, telling The Star it is the hunger for improvement that attracted him back to S6 as a free agent.

The Jamaica international saw his one-year Wednesday contract end at the turn of the month but re-signed for Wednesday after deciding S6 was the best destination to continue his upward career curve. After spending time on the fringes of the Manchester United senior set-up and in and out of various loan moves, Bernard played 36 times for the Owls last season and earned rave reviews for his efforts.

Aged 23, he was always likely to prove an attractive proposition to clubs elsewhere and it was understood throughout the summer that he had interest from home and abroad. Signing back on at Hillsborough ahead of their European training camp last week, Bernard has stepped back into things as a key man heading into the new campaign.

His relationship with the club’s coaching staff is strong and under manager Danny Röhl he believes he has found the right environment to kick on towards the Premier League - hopefully with Sheffield Wednesday.

“He sees my qualities, he sees how I can improve the team and what I can bring to the team,” he told The Star from the club’s training base in Germany last week. “That relationship is so good to have as a player, you get a feeling when the manager is backing you, so hopefully I can carry on from where I was last season and hopefully I’ll be even better.”

Adoration from supporters Bernard certainly gets, but there is a drive behind their player development programmes that the young defender has been impressed by. Individual meetings are scheduled regularly to improve performance, analysis of every facet of a player’s game set to a high standard.

No matter what the noise on the outside is saying on an individual’s form, Bernard suggests there is a relentlessness to the coaching staff that constantly pushes for improvement. Anything comfier, he said, risks plateauing.

“The main thing was improving and we spoke about that,” he said. “I never want to be anywhere where I’m going to be staying at the same level week in and week out. That’s a waste of a career in my opinion. I want to be somewhere where they can push me and a manager can push me instead of just giving me flowers saying well done. I want someone who tells me it’s not good enough.