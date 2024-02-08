Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls take on the Blues in a huge encounter at Hillsborough tomorrow as Danny Röhl’s side look to claw back some of the gap that was widened by defeat to Huddersfield Town last week, and with Tony Mowbray’s side 19th in the Championship table it’s a game that is seen as winnable on home soil.

Wednesday are in a rough run of form at the moment and haven’t won in the league since the first day of 2024, but if they’re to make a fist of survival this season they need to change that quickly. Bannan says there is no time for excuses.

Speaking in his programme notes he says, “I know we have new players who have come in but the majority were here last season. I know that is in the past but our character was questioned last season and look what happened.

“We need to all join up and come together, people writing us off, negativity, all that kind of thing is normal where we are in the league but there is a long, long way to go… We need to stick together and when we do that, we can create an atmosphere and good feeling here.