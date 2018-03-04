No stand out performers at all in Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Bristol City - Player Ratings

Have your say

A dreadfully poor display from Sheffield Wednesday at Bristol City meant that finding a star man was almost impossible.

So this week, we didn't give one. Here are our ratings from that 4-0 defeat...

Joe Wildsmith 5

Didn’t actually have too many saves to make as almost all of City’s shots on target went in. Couldn’t be faulted for any of the goals but his distribution has to improve

Liam Palmer 4

Was given the runaround all afternoon and also kept giving the ball away.

Frederico Venancio 4

Looked unsteady throughout, his positional sense wasn’t up to standard and neither was his passing.

Daniel Pudil 4

A poor display by the high level he has recently set though an early injury may have been the reason.

Morgan Fox 4

Not strong enough defensively and offered absolutely nothing going forward either.

Joey Pelupessy 3

Offered next to no positive contribution to the game. Was outfought, shockingly poor in possession and gave away a penalty.

Sean Clare 4

The epitome of a young player - can be very good in one game and very poor the next. Saturday was very much the latter.

Adam Reach 5

Tried to get Wednesday moving but was let down by a lack of options around him.

Jack Stobbs 4

Put in a few half-decent crosses but otherwise was easily marked out of the game.

Lucas Joao 3

One of those frustrating Joao performances where he offers nothing and disappears from the game.

Atdhe Nuhiu 4

Hard-working but lacking in enough quality to get anything out of the Bristol City defence.

Substitutes

Tom Lees 4

Offered much-needed stability for the most part but playing out from the back cost the penalty.

George Boyd 3

Couldn’t get into a game that had been lost long before he came on in the 74th minute.

Almen Abdi 3

Can’t remember him even touching the ball let alone making an impact in his 12 minutes on the pitch.