Much-needed discussions over Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer activity between Danny Röhl and Dejphon Chansiri will take place ‘soon’, according to the Owls boss.

The Wednesday owner held a fan forum event in midweek in which he revealed the pair had not spoken since December, while also stating that Röhl had not submitted him a list of transfer targets at the midway stage of the winter month.

The German coach did not deny that was the case but reiterated that discussions were being had between management and the club’s recruitment team in lining up potential deals. Speaking after weeks of press conference suggestion of a frustration of where things were at, Röhl said he was clear with where things were at in Wednesday’s transfer process and expressed surprise at any issue on the chairman’s part.

Chansiri told those gathered at the Wednesday evening forum that it would be up to Röhl to contact him with regard to breaking any stand-off between the pair - and made clear his intention was to back his manager financially in the transfer market once targets are presented to him. The Owls boss said he would be happy to make the first move on that front.

“If this is his wish then I have no problem making this step,” Röhl said. “For me it is about how we can help the club and the group. For me it is not about my person or to go in one direction. The club and the team is bigger than me and if it is helpful then of course I will do this, no problem.”

Approaching his 10-year anniversary as Wednesday chairman, Chansiri has remained in the UK since the forum and Röhl made no bones about the importance of working together in the transfer market. He expressed no desire to ‘point fingers’ as to where any breakdown in communication has taken place.

Asked whether he had spoken to Chansiri since his return to Sheffield, Röhl said: “Not yet. But it will come soon.

“It was a big part for me now to prepare for the game, but it will hopefully come soon and for this we have to come to the table. We need the group who takes responsibility for transfers, it is important. It makes no sense to point the finger to the other one, I think everybody should take the responsibility which starts from my person as a manager, the recruitment, it is also about our chairman. If we all come together then maybe we can do something. Maybe, because then there is the final stage which I can't answer for you.”

Wednesday’s process with regard to transfer business works in a different way to other clubs in that no budget is set to the manager or recruitment team, rather that discussions over deals are had on a case-by-case basis. Röhl spoke about his satisfaction on how things worked in a summer window that saw the squad refreshed with 11 new players - while also praising the work in trying down key men to extended deals.

In what has coincidentally been a slow-moving window - only 15 transfers and loans have been completed so far across the Championship - the prospects of deals for some targets have already been sounded-out and work behind the scenes is ongoing.

“It should be the same process now,” Röhl continued. “If there is some information we need from each other then we should talk, we should speak. There should be no problem for us to ask questions; whether it's he asks me, or I ask him or I ask Kevin. This for me is not the important key. The important key is that we show togetherness, we work hand in hand and we make some good decisions to push our club forward.

“It is about communication, the process, all these things. But the good thing is all these things we can fix. I speak nearly every day with recruitment, it's not that we have not worked on it. For me, this gives me a good feeling. I have spoken a lot on this topic, I know what I have suggested, what my recommendations were for players. If it is just about now one meeting, we will meet as quickly as possible and then we can hopefully move on as quickly as possible and then everybody is happy. This for me is the biggest goal at the moment.”