News that Sheffield Wednesday have officially announced a new contract for Danny Röhl will provide a kick-on in important talks with existing players - and the signing of new ones.

Wednesday have offered fresh terms to seven senior players as per the retained list released earlier this month, with Barry Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass all mulling over new deals.

Sources close to a number of the proposed new contract deals have indicated to The Star that while Röhl’s likely re-signing has been in the offing for some time, ultimate clarity over the manager’s immediate future will allow for talks to progress, with individuals keen to continue working with the highly-rated German coach. As reported last week, discussion around some deals were still a way off completion though discussions are understood to have continued.

The Owls are expected to be busy in terms of incoming transfers in the coming weeks, with Röhl having made clear the importance of getting the bulk of his squad together as soon as possible as he seeks to further instil his methods and get new faces up to speed with how he intends to go about things this season. The Star understands transfer enquiries are underway and that it’s likely popular assistant boss Chris Powell will be offered a new contract.

The 35-year-old spoke in the final weeks of the season to describe outline squad plans for both eventualities of Championship and League One football. With second tier status confirmed and Röhl’s immediate future placed beyond doubt, work will continue apace to bring players in as he plots a successful first full season in management.

Röhl told German media this week: "It would be good if we could stabilize and develop the whole thing and a place in the top ten of the league would be a good next step." To this end, he said, it is "essential that we improve our squad."