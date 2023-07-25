Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher, who signed for the Owls this week, are present at the Eco-Power for the game against Donny, but neither is in the matchday squad as they’re given more time to acclimatise to their surroundings following their Hillsborough switch.

Academy signing, Gui Siqueira, does make the bench though, however there’s no place in the squad for young Joey Phuthi amid reports that he may be on his way out of the club this summer given that he’s still not penned a new deal at S6. He impressed in sparks against York City and Chesterfield.