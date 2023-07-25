News you can trust since 1887
No new signings for Owls v Rovers - Youngster missing from squad
There are no new signings in Sheffield Wednesday’s XI to face Doncaster Rovers tonight in their penultimate friendly before the season starts.

By Joe Crann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 18:54 BST

Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher, who signed for the Owls this week, are present at the Eco-Power for the game against Donny, but neither is in the matchday squad as they’re given more time to acclimatise to their surroundings following their Hillsborough switch.

Academy signing, Gui Siqueira, does make the bench though, however there’s no place in the squad for young Joey Phuthi amid reports that he may be on his way out of the club this summer given that he’s still not penned a new deal at S6. He impressed in sparks against York City and Chesterfield.

Here’s how the teams line up:

