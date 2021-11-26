'No guarantees' over future of Sheffield Wednesday loanees - including Theo Corbeanu

Wolves youngster Theo Corbeanu is one player to have caught the eye in recent weeks, as has Florian Kamberi, who is on loan from Swiss side St Gallen.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Olamide Shodipo (QPR) and Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) make up the quintet of temporary Owls men, with Everton’s Lewis Gibson back on Merseyside having suffered a long-term injury.

The likes of Wing and Shodipo have found themselves in and out of the side in recent weeks. Moore has already confirmed he’ll be looking to strengthen in January and maintained wants to keep the bulk of his current squad together.

Asked on the future of his on-loan contingent, he said: “It's a two-way conversation. With us and where the players are at, the dynamics of some of the clubs have changed and they are their players. We could get a phonecall saying they’re calling them back in for their own purposes.

“Hopefully they’ll stay on with us. There are conversations to be had around all of them but we’re very, very hopeful and optimistic that they’ll stay with us because there is unfinished business from here, we’ve only just approached the halfway mark and they’ll probably all feel as if they’re just getting going, really.

“Can I guarantee they’re all going to stay? No. Are there conversations to be had with all of the clubs? Yes there are. We’ll be working hard to try to keep them in the building.

“They’re all enjoying the challenge of what they’ve signed up for here. Everything we said to them in the summer, they’re seeing that come to reality now in terms of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday winger Theo Corbeanu is on loan from Wolves.

“Even though they’re here on loan, what they are showing is a real care and detail for Sheffield Wednesday which is what we want.”

One player Wednesday supporters will hope to keep hold of is Corbeanu, who has two goals and two assists in his last four matches.

Moore has previously quashed reports Wolves are unhappy with his development at S6 and though he admitted the clause is there seemed confident the Canada international would remain on board.

“It’s possible,” Moore conceded when asked whether Wolves could recall the winger. “At this moment in time we’ve not had an indication and we’re yet to have that conversation.

“If it does happen it shows the level of performance he’s had with us, it shows the work we’ve done with him to get him into the position he’s affecting games and there’s still much more development to come from him.

“We feel we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg where Theo is concerned. His game has changed a lot, his physicality, his energy, what the team needs. There’s an understanding there. It’s wonderful to see the progression and development in him.

“I can’t focus on January because there is still so much more to come here. The boy is really, really happy and everything he wanted to feel here, he's feeling.