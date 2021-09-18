Olamide Shodipo’s poked finish from Barry Bannan’s through-ball just after the hour was chalked off late by the linesman for offside, a decision Moore and his technical staff instantly were furious at.

“Listen, we knew it was a goal,” he said. “We saw where he had made the run and it came off the back of the defender. You always know when you see the reaction of the other team. You always, always know.

“It was a perfectly good goal and we knew it was and we had the analysis guys ringing down to tell us it was a perfectly good goal. We knew it was.

“It’s disappointing, but in terms of that disappointment I have to keep the boys in tune with it and re-focus the mindset.”

Wednesday were two other big moments went against his side; Barry Bannan missed a first half penalty and Bailey Peacock-Farrell fumbled a cross at close quarters to let Shrewsbury equalise, Moore made no secret of his frustration on a day he felt his players strayed from

“It was a game of two halves. What I’ll spend more time analysing is the second half. I thought the first half we set off at blistering speed and got a great reaction to what we wanted and went a goal up.

“Saido was unlucky with the header that went the wrong side of the post and the key moment was obviously the penalty as well.

“We don’t worry about the penalty and the things that went against us. We had to stick to the gameplan and the biggest thing for me, is looking at why we seemed to go away from that in the second half.

“That’s the biggest thing for me. The first 45 minutes was excellent, very, very good. The second 45 minutes we got drawn into a scrappy battle. That went away from our plan and that’s what I want to look at.