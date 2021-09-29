The Latics coach watched on in anguish as a lack of communication between goalkeeper Ben Amos and Max Power saw the latter head into his own net in an otherwise uneventful first half.

And when Lee Gregory was allowed to pickpocket Jack Whatmough before Callum Paterson scored his first goal of the season to put the Owls 2-0 up, his side faced a mountain to climb.

“Both their goals are avoidable, of course they are, they're both individual errors,” acknowledged Richardson after the game, who also commented on a switch in tactical approach by Darren Moore.

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.

“No disrespect to Sheffield Wednesday, congratulations to them for coming here and getting a result. I thought they showed us a lot of respect by coming here and adopting a really direct approach.

“We competed really well with that, but as I say the disappointment comes from their goals coming from our possession.

“They're our mistakes but, at the same time, they have to finish them as well - and they did.

“I'm obviously disappointed with the result, but I also felt the performance possibly deserved a bit more out of the game.”

Wigan went into the match on the back of four consecutive wins and were top of the league, a placing that was stripped away from them as they were leapfrogged by Sunderland.

Charlie Wyke’s late penalty set up a heart-in-mouth finish to proceedings, but a Wednesday defence inspired by a stellar comeback performance by Bailey Peacock-Farrell stood firm.

“We work too hard throughout the week for an individual error or a little mistake to cost us,” Richardson continued.

“The pleasing thing was we did stick to our habits, we imposed ourselves on the game, and we were in total control in that last 25 minutes.

“Okay the result is disappointing, but people forget we've come a long way very quickly.