'No chance' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker reveals turning down Sheffield United move
Mellor, who up until recently was the last Owl to score 20+ goals in a single season, spent the 2010/11 season on loan with Wednesday after being signed by Alan Irvine, and he says that it was always a dream of his to follow in his dad’s footsteps by playing at Hillsborough.
Ian ‘Spider’ Mellor is remembered incredibly fondly in these parts having scored in the Boxing Day massacre, one of a number of goals scored in Owls colours, and though his son is too young to remember any of his dad’s exploits in the city - where Neil was actually born - there remained a family connection.
So much so, he explained in this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’, that even before joining the Owls he turned down an approach from legendary Blades boss, Neil Warnock, to make a switch to Bramall Lane.
“I’ll always have a soft spot for the club, and that’s why when Neil Warnock was ringing to sign at Sheffield United I said no chance… I was at Liverpool at the time, and they kept ringing my dad and ringing my dad and saying ‘When are you going to bring Neil down?’ And I just said, ‘I’m not going, I’m not going at all’. That was in the early to mid-noughties before I came to Wednesday, I didn’t turn them down to join Wednesday.”
