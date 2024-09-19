'No chance' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker reveals turning down Sheffield United move

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 19th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Neil Mellor, said that he turned down Sheffield United because of his family ties to the club.

Mellor, who up until recently was the last Owl to score 20+ goals in a single season, spent the 2010/11 season on loan with Wednesday after being signed by Alan Irvine, and he says that it was always a dream of his to follow in his dad’s footsteps by playing at Hillsborough.

Ian ‘Spider’ Mellor is remembered incredibly fondly in these parts having scored in the Boxing Day massacre, one of a number of goals scored in Owls colours, and though his son is too young to remember any of his dad’s exploits in the city - where Neil was actually born - there remained a family connection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can join our Whatsapp channel for all your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media - all you have to do is click this link to get involved

So much so, he explained in this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’, that even before joining the Owls he turned down an approach from legendary Blades boss, Neil Warnock, to make a switch to Bramall Lane.

“I’ll always have a soft spot for the club, and that’s why when Neil Warnock was ringing to sign at Sheffield United I said no chance… I was at Liverpool at the time, and they kept ringing my dad and ringing my dad and saying ‘When are you going to bring Neil down?’ And I just said, ‘I’m not going, I’m not going at all’. That was in the early to mid-noughties before I came to Wednesday, I didn’t turn them down to join Wednesday.”

You can check out the full episode of this week’s All Wednesday by clicking this link, with Mellor discussing his move to Hillsborough, why he got dropped by Gary Megson, and his wait for a Champions League medal

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedNeil WarnockHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.