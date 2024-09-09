'No better feeling' - New Sheffield Wednesday arrival excited for Hillsborough experience
It was confirmed recently that the 18-year-old had penned his first professional contract after a lengthy trial period at Middlewood Road, with the forward having impressed academy coaching staff over the last couple of months.
He’s been listed as ‘trialist’ in his outings so far, playing six times for Wednesday and scoring twice, however next week he’ll turn out for the Owls as an official player for the first time when they play host to Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough - and it’s something he’s very excited about.
Speaking to the club’s official website, the Owls’ newest recruit said, “This is something every kid dreams of, I’ve joined a massive club, it’s a great achievement and I can’t wait to get started now. The intensity levels go up, the speed of play goes up but it’s important not to overthink things at times, you’ve just got to play your football and hopefully that is good enough to impress.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at UFCA (Ultimate Football Coaching Academy), they are a private academy and teach you how a pro team plays, their expectations, they help you develop and give you an opportunity and help get trials with pro clubs... It’s tough when you first come in but I’ve been in and around the lads and enjoyed playing with them and hopefully I will get many more goals during the season.”
The teenager went on to add, “Andy (Holdsworth) is a top coach and makes sure you are pushing yourself every day. He sees the best in you, the talent you’ve got and makes sure you are constantly raising your standards and doing the right things in training. We’ve got some games coming up at Hillsborough and that’s something to look forward to, there’s no better feeling than playing in a stadium.”
Brown came through UFCA (Ultimate Football Coaching Academy) – a private academy based in Leeds - from the age of 13, and he’ll now be looking to kick on at professional level as he no doubt eyes a first team spot in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.