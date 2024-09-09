New Sheffield Wednesday recruit, George Brown, is looking forward to playing at Hillsborough for the U21s.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed recently that the 18-year-old had penned his first professional contract after a lengthy trial period at Middlewood Road, with the forward having impressed academy coaching staff over the last couple of months.

He’s been listed as ‘trialist’ in his outings so far, playing six times for Wednesday and scoring twice, however next week he’ll turn out for the Owls as an official player for the first time when they play host to Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough - and it’s something he’s very excited about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Owls’ newest recruit said, “This is something every kid dreams of, I’ve joined a massive club, it’s a great achievement and I can’t wait to get started now. The intensity levels go up, the speed of play goes up but it’s important not to overthink things at times, you’ve just got to play your football and hopefully that is good enough to impress.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at UFCA (Ultimate Football Coaching Academy), they are a private academy and teach you how a pro team plays, their expectations, they help you develop and give you an opportunity and help get trials with pro clubs... It’s tough when you first come in but I’ve been in and around the lads and enjoyed playing with them and hopefully I will get many more goals during the season.”

The teenager went on to add, “Andy (Holdsworth) is a top coach and makes sure you are pushing yourself every day. He sees the best in you, the talent you’ve got and makes sure you are constantly raising your standards and doing the right things in training. We’ve got some games coming up at Hillsborough and that’s something to look forward to, there’s no better feeling than playing in a stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown came through UFCA (Ultimate Football Coaching Academy) – a private academy based in Leeds - from the age of 13, and he’ll now be looking to kick on at professional level as he no doubt eyes a first team spot in the future.