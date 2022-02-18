The Star revealed on Wednesday evening that star man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had picked up an injury and wouldn’t have featured in the club’s postponed Accrington Stanley fixture.

Moore confirmed both that report and rumours of an injury to Sam Hutchinson, who he rates at 50/50 as to whether he will be able to take part in the Doncaster fixture.

He wouldn’t be drawn on a time scale on Mendez-Laing’s issue, admitting it he could be out for a matter of weeks, confirming would certainly take no part this weekend.

“Nathaniel has picked up a knock in the game and has not quite recovered in time,” Moore said. “We’re doing some work on him and he is where he is.

“Me and the medical team are always really wary to let things settle down and allowing the player to get some sort of mobility in them. That’s exactly what we’ve done, he’s been in today getting some mobility done.

“Once he’s got that in his body you can see what it’s like. We’ll give him the weekend and see how he is. Potentially, it could be weeks or it could be a shorter spell.”

On Hutchinson’s situation, the Wednesday boss said: “It’s a real slight knock but nowhere near where Mendez’s is.