Hillsborough

Nine things you only have to put up with if you're dating a Sheffield Wednesday fan

Some say football is a matter of life and death, but for Sheffield Wednesday fans it can often feel like a lot more than that.

Here's nine things that you have to put up with, understand or avoid if you're dating a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

1. Accepting that derby day is a HUGE deal

It's the match every fan looks for on the new fixture list, they're nervous before it and the result will determine their mood for days after it...
2. An angry response if someone just refers to Wednesday as 'Sheffield'

It's unforgivable really - there's two clubs in Sheffield and you don't have to know much about football to get it right!
3. Being forced to watch Adam Reach's goals over and over

Reach is basically running his own goal of the season competition this year... and they just get better every time you watch them.
4. Knowing there's only one right answer to the Bannan v Fleck debate

Two Scottish midfield maestros play in Sheffield but there's only one right answer to 'Bannan v Fleck' if you live with a Wednesdayite...
