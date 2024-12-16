Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is now at evens as the favourite to take over at Southampton.

The Saints are currently on the lookout for a new manager after they fired Russell Martin on Sunday following the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, and Röhl’s name has been mentioned as somebody that people in the club ‘admire’. It has also been reported that it’s looking likely that their next appointment will be a foreigner.

When you add in the fact that he history with the club it comes as no surprise to see the Owls boss linked with the vacant position at St. Mary’s, however it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to pay whatever compensation is required after Röhl signed a new long-term contract with Wednesday in the summer.

The German is top of the pile at 1/1 odds at this point in time according to SkyBet, with the likes of Carlos Corberan and Graham Potter seen as the two others most likely to take over - while former England manager, Gareth Southgate, is on the list a bit further down.

Here’s how SkyBet have it at the time of writing:

Danny Rohl - 1/1

Carlos Corberan - 7/1

Graham Potter - 7/1

David Moyes - 10/1

Kasper Hjulmand - 14/1

Lee Carsley - 14/1

Rafael Benitez - 14/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 14/1

Gareth Southgate - 16/1

Michael Carrick - 16/1

Wednesday fans will be hoping that the Saints look elsewhere for their new manager and leave the popular German where he is at Hillsborough, however for many there has long since been a reluctant acceptance that Röhl would eventually be on his way to the Premier League - quite possibly without the Owls.