News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
M1 chaos as multiple incidents and severe delays reported
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Cole Brothers set to become 'multi-use space' with decision soon

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Steven Gerrard now leads the way after Carlos Carvalhal revelation - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s fans’ forum had led to a fluctuation in the odds and a new favourite to take over as Owls boss.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:56 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 08:56 BST

The bookies were quick to throw Carlos Carvalhal in as favourite as early as Monday night, with the former Wednesday head coach free and available to take over if he gets the call after leaving Celta last month having kept them in La Liga on the final day of the season.

However, chairman Dejphon Chansiri extinguished any thoughts on the Portuguese making a return to Hillsborough, saying there was “no chance” Carvalhal was coming back.

MORE: A new Portuguese manager joins the running for Sheffield Wednesday job as Owls hunt replacement

That has led to a new man on top of the list, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard taking over. There’s also a couple of new faces making the list including an Arsenal Invincible and another Portuguese boss, Vítor Campelos, who The Star revealed earlier this week had thrown his hat into the ring for the post.

It is unknown as yet what kind of manager Dejphon Chansiri is looking for and he has been known in the past to throw the odd curveball, though the Jos Luhukay project was probably the Wednesday chairman’s biggest football lesson so far.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 9am on June 21.

MORE: Chansiri makes categorical claim on Carlos Carvalhal amid Sheffield Wednesday search

Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

1. Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
You'd think the odds might as well be 1000/1 as he'd definitely see himself as a Premier League manager who will sit tight and wait for one to crop up. Has plenty of money from his Chelsea departure to allow him to hold on for a while

2. Graham Potter - 25/1

You'd think the odds might as well be 1000/1 as he'd definitely see himself as a Premier League manager who will sit tight and wait for one to crop up. Has plenty of money from his Chelsea departure to allow him to hold on for a while Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
The former Owls attacker throws his hat into the ring every tme the vacancy comes up and has made no secret of wanting the job. He'll not get it.

3. Benito Carbone - 25/1

The former Owls attacker throws his hat into the ring every tme the vacancy comes up and has made no secret of wanting the job. He'll not get it. Photo: Tullio M. Puglia

Photo Sales
The former Owls player always said nice things about Wednesday, almost like he was setting himself up for the future. Wouldn't be a bad shout and would probably be fairly popular, too

4. Ryan Lowe - 20/1

The former Owls player always said nice things about Wednesday, almost like he was setting himself up for the future. Wouldn't be a bad shout and would probably be fairly popular, too Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Carlos CarvalhalSteven GerrardDejphon ChansiriPortugueseHillsborough