Sheffield Wednesday’s fans’ forum had led to a fluctuation in the odds and a new favourite to take over as Owls boss.

The bookies were quick to throw Carlos Carvalhal in as favourite as early as Monday night, with the former Wednesday head coach free and available to take over if he gets the call after leaving Celta last month having kept them in La Liga on the final day of the season.

However, chairman Dejphon Chansiri extinguished any thoughts on the Portuguese making a return to Hillsborough, saying there was “no chance” Carvalhal was coming back.

That has led to a new man on top of the list, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard taking over. There’s also a couple of new faces making the list including an Arsenal Invincible and another Portuguese boss, Vítor Campelos, who The Star revealed earlier this week had thrown his hat into the ring for the post.

It is unknown as yet what kind of manager Dejphon Chansiri is looking for and he has been known in the past to throw the odd curveball, though the Jos Luhukay project was probably the Wednesday chairman’s biggest football lesson so far.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 9am on June 21.

1 . Steven Gerrard Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2 . Graham Potter - 25/1 You'd think the odds might as well be 1000/1 as he'd definitely see himself as a Premier League manager who will sit tight and wait for one to crop up. Has plenty of money from his Chelsea departure to allow him to hold on for a while Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . Benito Carbone - 25/1 The former Owls attacker throws his hat into the ring every tme the vacancy comes up and has made no secret of wanting the job. He'll not get it. Photo: Tullio M. Puglia Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Lowe - 20/1 The former Owls player always said nice things about Wednesday, almost like he was setting himself up for the future. Wouldn't be a bad shout and would probably be fairly popular, too Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales