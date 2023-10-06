News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday are once again on the look out for a new manager after Xisco Munoz's departure on WednesdaySheffield Wednesday are once again on the look out for a new manager after Xisco Munoz's departure on Wednesday
Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: New man tops the list despite reports

Once again Sheffield Wednesday are on the look out for a new manager, just three months after appointing Xisco Munoz.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 08:40 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are delving into the managerial market after parting company with Xisco Munoz following a wretched start to the season for the Owls. The Spaniard only joined the club in July following the surprising departure of promotion-winning boss Darren Moore but having failed to pick up a win all season Munoz fell on his sword, leaving owner Dejphon Chansiri tasked with another hugely important job in bringing in someone to stave off the threat of an immediate return to League One.

MORE:The out-of-work managers Sheffield Wednesday could consider to replace Xisco

A blunt statement released on Monday night read: “The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”

MORE: Xisco to Xis-gone - Where Sheffield Wednesday’s season start all went wrong after Owls boss leaves

Given it wasn’t that long ago that the club were searching for a new manager, you would expect the shortlist to still be lying around Chansiri’s office for him to refer back to, but there could be new names added with some bosses now out of work when they weren’t previously.

This is what the bookies are saying at this early stage. Odds from Sky Bet as of 8.30am, Oct 6.

Sabri Lamouchi came back to the UK - he was formerly at Nottingham Forest - in January to help keep Cardiff City up and he did just that. However, he was let go from the South Wales side in the summer and replaced by Erol Bulut. Has a decent amount of experience and knows the Championship

1. Sabri Lamouchi - 16/1

Sabri Lamouchi came back to the UK - he was formerly at Nottingham Forest - in January to help keep Cardiff City up and he did just that. However, he was let go from the South Wales side in the summer and replaced by Erol Bulut. Has a decent amount of experience and knows the Championship Photo: Shaun Botterill

Scott Parker has two promotions to his name at Fulham and Bournemouth and has most recently been at Club Brugge in Belgium. None of those things make him suitable for a relegation battle in the Championship

2. Scott Parker - 16/1

Scott Parker has two promotions to his name at Fulham and Bournemouth and has most recently been at Club Brugge in Belgium. None of those things make him suitable for a relegation battle in the Championship Photo: Gualter Fatia

Here he is again, Paul Ince, for absolutely no reason whatsoever

3. Paul Ince - 16/1

Here he is again, Paul Ince, for absolutely no reason whatsoever Photo: Dan Istitene

Sacked by Bradford City on the same day as Xisco, Mark Hughes has plenty of experience as a manager and a player and you'd like to think he'd have the respect of the Owls players

4. Mark Hughes - 16/1

Sacked by Bradford City on the same day as Xisco, Mark Hughes has plenty of experience as a manager and a player and you'd like to think he'd have the respect of the Owls players Photo: George Wood

