Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: New favourite emerges as leading contender - gallery
Giuseppe Iachini, a relative unknown on these shores, emerged as an apparent candidate following reports of the 59-year-old Italian’s interest in the role vacated by Darren Moore a week ago.
On his CV are albeit fairly short stints at some of Italy’s biggest clubs; Fiorentina, Palermo, Udinese and most recently Parma, which was his last job in football and saw him leave having failed to achieve a Serie B play-off place in the 2021/22 season.
The news saw last week’s leading contenders, Paul Ince and Steven Gerrard slip down the list, while also somewhat randomly added, albet at a 20/1 shot, was former Fulham and West Ham forward Luís Boa Morte. The Portugal international’s only managerial position was at lowly Sintrense in his homeland, however he has been working as a first team coach alongside Marco Silva at both Everton and Fulham.
Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 8am on June 26.