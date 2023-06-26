The weekend has seen a new man enter the fray in the race to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday, according to the bookmakers.

Giuseppe Iachini, a relative unknown on these shores, emerged as an apparent candidate following reports of the 59-year-old Italian’s interest in the role vacated by Darren Moore a week ago.

On his CV are albeit fairly short stints at some of Italy’s biggest clubs; Fiorentina, Palermo, Udinese and most recently Parma, which was his last job in football and saw him leave having failed to achieve a Serie B play-off place in the 2021/22 season.

The news saw last week’s leading contenders, Paul Ince and Steven Gerrard slip down the list, while also somewhat randomly added, albet at a 20/1 shot, was former Fulham and West Ham forward Luís Boa Morte. The Portugal international’s only managerial position was at lowly Sintrense in his homeland, however he has been working as a first team coach alongside Marco Silva at both Everton and Fulham.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 8am on June 26.

Giuseppe Iachini Giuseppe Iachini, who is reportedly interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job, pictured alongside Andrea Pirlo

Gary O'Neill - 25/1 Just been given the boot by Bournemouth after doing a great job when Scott Parker left but you always got the feeling the Championship might be his level in the long term

Torsten Lieberknecht - 22/1 Torsten Lieberknecht is building up a fine reputation after winning promotion with Darmstadt 98 and it wouldn't be the first time Chansiri went to Germany for a boss... that one didn't go well! Odds have lengthened over the course of the week.

Carlos Carvalhal - 22/1 A lot has changed for Carlos Carvalhal and Sheffield Wednesday since he was last here, not least his hair. It seemed an easy pick with him having just left Celta having staved off relegation on the final day and Dejphon Chansiri poured cold water on talk of a return at the club's fans' forum