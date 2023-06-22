News you can trust since 1887
Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Former Owl moves up the list but Steven Gerrard still leads the way - gallery

There’s been a little bit of a shift in the betting for the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.
By Chris Holt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:56 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

The bookies were quick to throw Carlos Carvalhal in as favourite as early as Monday night, with the former Wednesday head coach free and available to take over if he gets the call after leaving Celta last month having kept them in La Liga on the final day of the season.

However, chairman Dejphon Chansiri extinguished any thoughts on the Portuguese making a return to Hillsborough, saying there was “no chance” Carvalhal was coming back.

MORE: Passionate fans, Carlos queries and jabs at journalists: Five hours with Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

That has led to a new man on top of the list, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard taking over. There’s also a couple of new faces making the list including an Arsenal Invincible and another Portuguese boss, Vítor Campelos, who The Star revealed earlier this week had thrown his hat into the ring for the post.

And as Carvalhal slips down the list, an old pal of his has moved up into second place.

It is unknown as yet what kind of manager Dejphon Chansiri is looking for and he has been known in the past to throw the odd curveball, though the Jos Luhukay project was probably the Wednesday chairman’s biggest football lesson so far.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 4pm on June 22.

MORE: When Sheffield Wednesday’s players will return for preseason as manager hunt continues

Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

1. Steve Gerrard

1. Steve Gerrard

A new face in the race, Patrick Vieira has yet to take up a new role since getting the boot from Crystal Palace. Already fairly experienced for a young manager, would he drop down into the Championship or hang on for a bigger job across Europe?

2. Patrick Vieira - 20/1

2. Patrick Vieira - 20/1

The Barnsley boss looks set to be heading for Swansea but then again, football is absolutely mad and anything can happen so, you know...

3. Michael Duff - 20/1

3. Michael Duff - 20/1

The odds have lengthened on this one. Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper Dean Smith has jumped from job to job very quickly in recent times. Surely he wants a rest. Wednesday would probably be a good fit for him and he's shown to be excellent at this level

4. Dean Smith - 20/1

4. Dean Smith - 20/1

