There’s been a little bit of a shift in the betting for the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The bookies were quick to throw Carlos Carvalhal in as favourite as early as Monday night, with the former Wednesday head coach free and available to take over if he gets the call after leaving Celta last month having kept them in La Liga on the final day of the season.

That has led to a new man on top of the list, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard taking over. There’s also a couple of new faces making the list including an Arsenal Invincible and another Portuguese boss, Vítor Campelos, who The Star revealed earlier this week had thrown his hat into the ring for the post.

And as Carvalhal slips down the list, an old pal of his has moved up into second place.

It is unknown as yet what kind of manager Dejphon Chansiri is looking for and he has been known in the past to throw the odd curveball, though the Jos Luhukay project was probably the Wednesday chairman’s biggest football lesson so far.

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Sky Bet as of 4pm on June 22.

