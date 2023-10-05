Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Danny Röhl and former Southampton man the early favourites
Sheffield Wednesday are delving into the managerial market after parting company with Xisco Munoz following a wretched start to the season for the Owls. The Spaniard only joined the club in July following the surprising departure of promotion-winning boss Darren Moore but having failed to pick up a win all season Munoz fell on his sword, leaving owner Dejphon Chansiri tasked with another hugely important job in bringing in someone to stave off the threat of an immediate return to League One.
A blunt statement released on Monday night read: “The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”
Given it wasn’t that long ago that the club were searching for a new manager, you would expect the shortlist to still be lying around Chansiri’s office for him to refer back to, but there could be new names added with some bosses now out of work when they weren’t previously.
This is what the bookies are saying at this early stage. Odds from Sky Bet as of 10.15am, Oct 5.