The Glasgow giants sacked their former player Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week, sparking interest in the likely candidates to replace him.

Rangers are currently sat nine points behind bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and suffered a humiliating run of results as they were dumped out of the Champions League.

QPR boss Michael Beale is a former assistant manager at Rangers and has been installed as the early days 1/2 favourite with the bookmakers. Kevin Muscat (9/2) and Sean Dyche 6/1) are also among the shorter prices.

Figures from both sides of the Sheffield football divide are included in the betting list for the vacant managerial role at Rangers.

But a host of names from both sides of the Sheffield football divide feature further out in the odds.

Former Blades managers Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder – who was sacked as Middlesbrough boss last month – are priced at 33/1 and 20/1 respectively.

Dean Smith, a one-time Wednesday captain, is also priced at 20/1, with former Owls assistant manager Bruno Lage at 33/1.

Tony Pulis – who presided over Wednesday’s shortest-ever managerial reign in the latter months of 2020 – is priced at 40/1.

