Next move of Sheffield Wednesday's ex-Manchester United defender confirmed
Popular defender Reece James found minutes hard to come by this season but will be fondly remembered by Wednesday fans for his integral role in the Owls’ promotion from League One in 2022/23. He’ll re-join Rotherham United, where he spent a brief loan period under Millers boss Steve Evans in the 2014/15 season.
The Manchester United youth graduate was signed from Blackpool, initially on loan, before making his time with the club permanent last summer. He made 45 appearances in Owls colours mainly in defence, registering four assists. His only Wednesday goal was a memorable one - bounding onto Lee Gregory’s savvy dummy to poke home the third in their ‘Miracle’ play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United last May.
It signals the latest transfer move in what has already been a busy summer for the Millers. James follows Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty and Shaun McWilliams through the doors of the New York Stadium as Wednesday’s neighbours seek to press on and achieve promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.
The Star revealed earlier this week that James was set for talks with Rotherham, who are also understood to be interested in taking George Byers on after his spell with Wednesday was confirmed to come to an end in the coming weeks.
James and Byers are two of seven senior Owls set for release alongside Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory. Gregory has since committed his future to Mansfield Town and will come up against James in League One next season.