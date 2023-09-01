Newcastle United midfielder arrives in Sheffield to complete Sheffield Wednesday loan switch
Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the loan signing of a Newcastle United midfielder, The Star can confirm.
Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick was the subject of a double loan swoop from Wednesday earlier this week.
But it’s understood he is the last man standing in the twin deal after The Star revealed Isaac Hayden’s move has collapsed on deadline day.
As first called by The Telegraph, The Star understands 31-year-old Hendrick was at Middlewood Road on Friday afternoon and is ready to put the final touches on his mooted loan move.
Hendrick would become the first Owls signing on what has already been a busy deadline day.
The Owls are well-known to be keen on adding strength to their midfield with Blackburn Rovers’ John Buckley also understood to be a potential option.
It remains to be seen whether the club will look to press on with further deals in the midfield area.
New signing Momo Diaby is out injured and could face several weeks on the sidelines.