New Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal reveals thinking behind Sheffield Wednesday exit

Carlos Carvalhal has suggested that he may not have been able to get the best out of Sheffield Wednesday's now-needed fringe players, which became a factor in his Christmas Eve departure.

The Portuguese was unveiled as the new Swansea City boss on Thursday just a few days after leaving the Owls after two-and-a-half years in charge and was offering his reasons why things had not worked out in his third season at the club.

After two play-off finishes in his first two years, Carvahal left Wednesday with just six wins this campaign and on a run of seven games without success.

As he had done in the weeks leading up to his exit, Carvalhal cited injuries as an issue but hinted that a reliance on a settled team previous to losing so many players meant that he had to look towards those who had been on the sidelines for some time.

And the head coach said he felt a new man might be able to better motivate those players.

"If you analyse it is easy to explain (why things hadn't worked out), " he said at the press conference to announce his arrival at the Liberty Stadium. "We did not win for seven games, but if you look at the team I had in the play-off final at Wembley, seven of those players were out injured, with surgeries

"Then there was Steven Fletcher and George Boyd so I was without nine first-team players.

"With the other players, they have value, but the dynamic was different and they knew they were second choice and would not play if the others recovered.

"That is why I spoke to the chairman, we needed to win games urgently and probably another coach will make these players feel like they are the first options while the others are injured. It was very difficult in these moments."

Carvalhal also said that he received offers from as far afield as Japan when leaving Wednesday and was prepared to take a break until the offer came from the Premier League's bottom club.

Speaking about his whirlwind few days, Carvalhal said: "This is football. I talked with the chairman of Sheffield Wednesday after the last game against Middlesbrough. I was not happy and he was not happy with how things were going. We had a lot of injuries and we decided together to move on to different things.

"That night I started receiving calls, even before it (his departure) was announced. They were from different parts of the world. From Japan, Turkey and England.

"Then I had the call from Swansea, immediately I said I was ready to work. For the other situations I had said I needed some rest, but for this I knew my rest was over, I wanted to be here."