New signing not cleared to play when Millwall host Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon
Wednesday take on Neil Harris’ team in their first game since the closure of the transfer window on Friday evening, and while Danny Röhl’s most recent addition, Shea Charles, has been given the all clear to play, Ivanovic’s signing came too late in the day to get his registration done.
Millwall will also be without three players due to injury - however did receive the boost that both Ryan Wintle and Calum Scanlon can be called upon following their moves to Bermondsey in the final days of the window this week. Whether they’re thrown straight in or not, however, remains to be seen.
An update from the Lions’ website ahead of the game read, “Tom Bradshaw, Billy Mitchell and Adam Mayor will miss the game through injury. Aside from that, Neil Harris is able to select Josh Coburn in his matchday squad after his season-long loan move from Middlesbrough was finalised before the midday on Friday deadline, with new signings Ryan Wintle and Calum Scanlon also available to play should the Head Coach wish to switch things up. Mihailo Ivanovic is not able to play due to his registration not being completed in time.”
Meanwhile, there will also be no Zian Flemming for the hosts after he signed for Burnley on deadline day, however that doesn’t change much for Harris considering that he hasn’t featured in any of their league matches so far this season anyway.
Wednesday will be desperate to return to winning ways in the Championship after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Sunderland and Leeds United, though they did pick up a handsome 5-1 victory in the Carabao Cup earlier this week as they put Grimsby Town to the sword. Many changes are expected once again.
The two teams lock horns at 3pm this afternoon, and many Wednesdayites will be itching to find out whether their newest recruit gets the nod from Röhl in their final game before the international break.
