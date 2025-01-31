New signing in the mix and striking change? - Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Luton Town - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 31st Jan 2025, 00:31 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 00:33 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday take on Luton Town on Saturday as they go in search of a return to winning ways at Hillsborough.

Wednesday are out for revenge after losing to the Hatters in controversial circumstances earlier in the season, but they go into the game in good spirits after a big away win over Queens Park Rangers in their last outing.

The impact of Röhl’s substitutions in that game will give him some decisions to make this around, and there’s also the small matter of Stuart Armstrong - if his deal gets done in time, as expected - and whether he’s thrown straight into the mix.

Here’s an idea of how Wednesday could line up if it does:

Standard procedure - as promising as Pierce Charles is, Beadle is the Owls' number one.

1. James Beadle - GK

Standard procedure - as promising as Pierce Charles is, Beadle is the Owls' number one. | UGC

He's been in the wars a bit recently in terms of picking up knocks, but his performances have been good and he's come on a lot this season.

2. Yan Valery - RB

He's been in the wars a bit recently in terms of picking up knocks, but his performances have been good and he's come on a lot this season. | UGC

'Icky' has looked really strong since coming back into the fold at Wednesday, and could be rewarded with another start. He could, however, be left out if the Owls go for a back four and want Lowe and Johnson on the pitch.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

'Icky' has looked really strong since coming back into the fold at Wednesday, and could be rewarded with another start. He could, however, be left out if the Owls go for a back four and want Lowe and Johnson on the pitch. | UGC

He could be a doubt after needing a bit of treatment this week, but Röhl seemed hopeful that he'll be alright.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

He could be a doubt after needing a bit of treatment this week, but Röhl seemed hopeful that he'll be alright. | UGC

