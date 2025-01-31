Wednesday are out for revenge after losing to the Hatters in controversial circumstances earlier in the season, but they go into the game in good spirits after a big away win over Queens Park Rangers in their last outing.

The impact of Röhl’s substitutions in that game will give him some decisions to make this around, and there’s also the small matter of Stuart Armstrong - if his deal gets done in time, as expected - and whether he’s thrown straight into the mix.

Here’s an idea of how Wednesday could line up if it does:

1 . James Beadle - GK Standard procedure - as promising as Pierce Charles is, Beadle is the Owls' number one.

2 . Yan Valery - RB He's been in the wars a bit recently in terms of picking up knocks, but his performances have been good and he's come on a lot this season.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB 'Icky' has looked really strong since coming back into the fold at Wednesday, and could be rewarded with another start. He could, however, be left out if the Owls go for a back four and want Lowe and Johnson on the pitch.

4 . Di'Shon Bernard - CB He could be a doubt after needing a bit of treatment this week, but Röhl seemed hopeful that he'll be alright.