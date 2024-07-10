Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie McNeill’s former club, Manchester United, have wished him well following his move to Sheffield Wednesday.

It was confirmed this week that the young forward had completed his switch to Hillsborough, becoming the eighth signing of the summer at S6, and he has immediately teamed up with the players at their camp at St. George’s Park.

The youngster is eager to get going under Danny Röhl having been impressed by the project that’s being put together at the club, and he took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to voice his happiness.

“Delighted to join this massive club for the next three years!” he said. “Can’t wait to get started and see all the fans at Hillsborough.” A host of current and former Owls went on to reply, too, including Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – a recent signing for Lazio – who simply said ‘R9’ with some flame emojis.

Having scored plenty of goals at youth level for United, making one appearance for the senior side in the UEFA Europa League, there will be plenty of eyes on how he develops in South Yorkshire, and his former team say that they’ll be one of those keeping tabs.

“Charlie McNeill has completed a move to Championship club Sheffield Wednesday,” the club said. “The striker's contract at Manchester United expired in the summer and he has agreed terms with the Hillsborough outfit, who finished last term strongly under manager Danny Rohl.

“It is an exciting move for the 20-year-old, who has linked up with the Owls at St George's Park, ahead of their pre-season campaign… As with all departing Academy graduates, he will have a lifelong association with the club and will always be welcome back through the Alumni programme

“We will monitor his progress carefully at Hillsborough and everybody at United would like to wish Charlie well for the future.”

McNeill has spent time on loan with Stevenage and Newport County over the last couple of seasons, and will now be looking to show what he can do at Championship level after spells in both League One and League Two.