New Sheffield Wednesday signing makes selection admission and supporter promise

New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Charlie McNeill, knows he won’t play every game this season - but has promised to give his everything when he does.

The young forward is one of nine signings for the Owls so far this summer, coming on board to bolster Danny Röhl’s attacking options ahead of a tough 2024/25 Championship campaign. It will be his first at this level having come through the youth ranks at Manchester City and Manchester United, and he’s raring to get going.

McNeill immediately headed out to the club’s preseason camp at St. George’s Park after putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with Wednesday, and this week will head out to Austria and Germany with them for their second spell away from Middlewood Road - his early signature means plenty of time to get used to his new surroundings.

“I want to try and play a lot of games this season,” he told the club. “That’s what I’m hoping for. I know that I’m not going to play every game because it’s a massive squad and there are very, very good players in it. So it’s going to be hard every week, everyone is going to be pushing each other, but as soon as I heard the interest from Wednesday last year I was watching out for them and hoping they stayed up.

“Obviously it was a great achievement for them from where they were at the start of the season, and I was absolutely buzzing when they stayed up. I just can’t wait to get going now.”

And what can he bring to the table for the Owls this season? The attacker was pretty clear on that, saying, “Hard work every game, honest performances, trying to get goals and assists and helping the team - even if I’m not playing, if I’m coming off the bench and making an impact. I just want to help the squad in every way possible that I can.”

At 20-years-old the England youth international will definitely be seen as one for the future, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have an impact on things at Hillsborough this season as well. On Saturday afternoon he’ll likely get his first runout in Wednesday colours, and we’ll be there to report on how he gets on.