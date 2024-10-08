New Sheffield Wednesday partner delighted to team up with 'iconic' Owls

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:08 GMT
Sheffield-based company, One2Call, has teamed up with Sheffield Wednesday as the club’s newest partner.

The business - that describes itself as a Managed Service Provider, specialising in fully managed IT support, cybersecurity, and communication services - has been announced as the Owls’ new ‘exclusive IT and Communications partner’, and from now on their branding will be visible on matchdays at Hillsborough.

They join the club’s list of partners that include Thornbridge Brewery, Veezu and MKM Building Supplies, and the managed IT and telecoms service provider comes on board for the 2024/25 campaign.

Nick Bass, their commercial director, said of the partnership, "As a proud Sheffield-based business and long-time supporter of local sports, we're thrilled to partner with Sheffield Wednesday. Becoming the club's official IT & Communications Partner allows us to contribute to their success both on and off the pitch. The Owls are an iconic club, and their values of community, teamwork, and excellence align perfectly with our own."

One2Call Commercial Director Nick Bass & Managing Director, Danny KirkbyOne2Call Commercial Director Nick Bass & Managing Director, Danny Kirkby
One2Call Commercial Director Nick Bass & Managing Director, Danny Kirkby | One2Call.net

Meanwhile, James Todd, the club’s commercial manager, went on to say, "We're delighted to welcome One2Call as a key partner here at Hillsborough. Nick, Danny, and the whole team at One2Call will be instrumental in providing their ongoing support and expertise in key areas behind the scenes. We're looking forward to a successful and fruitful relationship."

Wednesday are back in action on home soil after the international break on October 19th when Burnley come to town, and One2Call’s branding will be the newest addition to those on show in S6 when they do so.

