New Sheffield Wednesday man rejected the Championship for the Owls and gave a hint about what he’s bringing to the table

Johnson, 30, was confirmed as signing number 10 of the summer for the Owls on Thursday, penning a deal with Wednesday and being given the 14 ahead of this weekend’s trip to Charlton Athletic, but he’s another player that Moore had to fend off attention for as other clubs came knocking for his signature prior to him making the move to Hillsborough.

The former Sheffield United loanee is no stranger to the city, and he admits that the potential promotion challenge that the Owls are hoping to pose is something that attracted him to make the return to the Steel City.

Speaking to the club after securing a switch to S6, the experienced wide man said, “I had quite a few options in the Championship but thinking of it as a whole and meeting the gaffer, the ambition was there and I’m an ambitious player. I want to achieve and succeed.

“Hopefully I can help and get the squad back where it needs to be. He didn’t say anything that any manager wouldn’t say to get a player he wants but he has been brilliant.”

Meanwhile, regarding his new teammates and the ambitions of the group, he said, “I know one or two of them really well, and I’ve played against the rest of them numerous times… They seem like a great bunch of lads, and when you’re speaking to them everyone wants the same thing - they’ve all got the same objective. So that’s going to play a big part.

“I give my all every time I play, and I like to think I’m an exciting player that can create chances and possibly score goals.”

Marvin Johnson has joined Sheffield Wednesday. (via swfc.co.uk)