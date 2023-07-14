One of Sheffield Wednesday’s yet-to-be-confirmed new backroom staff members has all but confirmed his appointment at the club in a post on social media - and sent a message to the club’s supporters.

Miguel Angel Munoz is the brother of new Wednesday manager Xisco and has been spotted attending training at Middlewood Road in some capacity since his appointment last week.

Though no official announcement has been made on the appointment of backroom staff as of yet, this is expected soon as the club continue to press on with their pre-season plans ahead of this weekend’s trip to Spain for warm weather training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel has worked as an analyst and a coach in the past, and now it would appear that he’s going to be pulling on both of those skillsets at Wednesday, making clear that he’s arrived as a tactical assistant coach at Middlewood Road on his social media profiles.

Now a post itself has reflected the fact, with the younger brother of Xisco posting on Twitter on Thursday evening: “Excited to embark on this new challenge that is @swfc, a historic club in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Work, work and more work! Let’s go!”