New Sheffield Wednesday backroom addition revealed as ex-Swansea City man joins ranks

The turnaround in backroom staff at Sheffield Wednesday looks to be complete - for now at least - with Danny Röhl expressing his satisfaction at how things have come together behind the scenes.

The Wednesday boss said last month that the club would be welcoming a new analyst to the club following the departures of Niklas Lanwehr and Liam Bracken. Ben King arrived from Accrington Stanley alongside set piece coach Andy Parslow, most recently at Swansea City.

The Star can reveal that that new analyst has arrived at the club and is another former Swansea figure, Lewis Bush, who arrives from a position within the Swans youth set-up. In working his way through the ranks Bush has had experience with the likes of MK Dons and spent time as a coach and analyst in the Finland top tier with SJK Seinäjoki.

Bush joins King as a newcomer within the new-look analysis team at Wednesday, which is headed-up by the vastly experienced Richard Stirrup. The first team are assisted on matchdays by Ben Clough, who has been promoted to some senior duties from the academy set-up. As a former analyst himself, Röhl takes the department seriously.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Burnley, the Owls boss spoke with satisfaction on how the new faces are settling into life at S6 and gave an interesting view on the development of existing coaches at the football club.

Röhl told The Star: “With Andy and Ben now for the set pieces it is good, a big part of training today was set pieces and it is a good set-up at the moment. They all help each other, we have enough to train in two groups. It gives me a good feeling to have my coaches around me and with the analysts we have a good set-up - we have Ben from the academy, I took him to the first team. He's not full-time but he is close to us.

“This is good, we must have the mindset not to just improve players from the academy, it is also about improving the staff from the academy and bring them to the first team. So far, so good. We are working in different parts; on staff and players, all the things we have to do for the club.”