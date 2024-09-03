Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s final summer signing, Shea Charles, is looking forward to getting his teeth into things at Hillsborough.

Charles was straight in at the deep end for the Owls as he was handed a starting berth against Millwall at the weekend, and while the result won’t be one he remembers fondly he put in a solid debut performance on an individual level and will be eager to get better as the weeks progress.

Right now he’s away on international duty with Northern Ireland for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Bulgaria, but later this month he’ll be back to potentially get his first home appearance in Wednesday colours as Danny Röhl’s team face Queens Park Rangers in their first game back.

The 20-year-old has played in a host of positions over the course of his young career so far, doing a job at centre back and right back along the way, but it’ll come as no surprise where he feels most at home.

“I’d say that I’m a versatile player,” Charles explained on the club’s Youtube channel. “I prefer to play in the middle… I like to drive with the ball, play with the ball as well - so hopefully I can show all of that when I play.

“I played in the Championship last season and learned quite a lot. Coming from U21s football is so different, and I’d like to think that I can now build on that experience… I feel really good, it was a good preseason, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Charles is expected to feature on Thursday night against Luxembourg when NI play host at Windsor Park, with the young midfielder already nearing 20 outings for his national team.