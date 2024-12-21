New Sheffield Wednesday academy manager, Jonathan Pepper, says that his new role at S6 is a ‘really good challenge’.

Pepper, who has previously worked for the likes of Burnley and Lincoln City, has been brought on board to take over the job recently vacated by Steve Haslam at Middlewood Road, and be brings with him a wealth of experience as he picks up the mantle of nurturing the Owls stars of the future.

He joins the club at a time when there is plenty of hype around some of the youngsters currently coming through the ranks at the club, and he says that the ‘tangible links to the first team’ are something that he was pleased to see - mentioning Danny Röhl’s first team coach, Neil Thompson, as somebody he’s know a long time.

Speaking for the first time after his appointment, Pepper told the club website, “My focus is on player and staff development and bringing my experience of nearly 30 years in football to Sheffield Wednesday. There’s plenty of competition in the area for players and that presents a really good challenge.

“I’ve worked at different levels from the Premier League and through the divisions, with a lot of players who have gone on to have great careers... That applies to staff as well off the pitch, I have a range of experiences working for different clubs with different models and I’m here to enhance the good work already in place here at Wednesday.

“I’m coming into a club with a really good academy programme and tangible links to the first team. I’ve had a good chat with Neil Thompson, we go back a long way, and he understands how an academy operates with pathways to the first team.

“So looking around, there are good, experienced staff here to lean on and support. It’s not about one person, it’s about a strong group working together as a team to produce the right outcomes in the short and long term.”