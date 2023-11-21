New Sheffield Wednesday addition confirmed as ex-Arsenal and Sheffield United man takes up key role
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the latest addition to Danny Röhl's coaching staff, with former Arsenal man Salvatore Bibbo joining as goalkeeper coach.
The 49-year-old most recently worked as an under-21 coach at Brighton & Hove Albion having spent three years working under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.
Bibbo started out life in coaching with Reading after a journeyman career that saw him play as a stopper for Sheffield United and Chesterfield among others.
Speaking to swfc.co.uk, Bibbo said: “I’m really pleased to be here, a club with a lot of history. I know the city well and I’m really happy to come and join Danny’s team and I’m looking forward to it.
“I spoke with Danny about his vision, his view for the club, what he wants to do and I was intrigued. After that conversation, we spoke a bit more and then it all happened very fast for me to come here. I’m ready for the challenge ahead, I can see the energy here and I want to be part of a real positive future for the football club.
“We have really good guys here, I know Chris Powell well, I’ve met all the guys this morning and I’m looking forward to building that relationship with them. We will spend a lot of time with each other, a lot of time in hotels, on coaches and in the office – it’s where lifelong friendships are made.
“I will demand the best from the players every day, it’s a difficult game especially at the highest level playing against very good players.
“The objective of the goalkeeper is to keep the ball out of the net and support the team in possession and all I demand is that the goalkeepers try to improve their abilities every day. That’s all you can ask of them moving forward.”