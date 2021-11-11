New Rangers manager: Steven Gerrard Aston Villa exit confirmed, odds change on ex-Sheffield Wednesday pair, Sheffield United icon enters the running
There’s a new favourite in the running to be the next manager of Rangers, with familiar names in Steel City football also making up the runners and riders in the early bookies odds.
The departure of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard has today been confirmed by the club’s hierarchy, with the 41-year-old set for a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.
That leaves attention firmly turned to what happens next at Ibrox, with a whole host of faces lining up for their shot at what is a huge job.
Former Sheffield Wednesday player Dean Smith, who would effectively job swap with Gerrard, entered the bookies’ odds at 14/1 but has drifted overnight to 20/1.
Ex-Owls manager Steve Bruce was out at 33/1 but has shortened to 25/1.
From a Sheffield United point of view, newly available former Blades boss Neil Warnock has entered the odds list at 33/1.
Ex-Feyenoord manager Giovani van Bronckhorst, a one-time Rangers icon, is the new favourite to land the job and is newly priced at 11/10.
A statement by Rangers chairman Douglas Park read: “I would firstly like to put on record my thanks to Steven for his outstanding efforts over the last three-and-a-half years at Rangers.
“He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign.
“In European competition, he has restored the good name and credibility of our club on the continent and leaves us in a very healthy position on the pitch.”