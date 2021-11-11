The departure of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard has today been confirmed by the club’s hierarchy, with the 41-year-old set for a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

That leaves attention firmly turned to what happens next at Ibrox, with a whole host of faces lining up for their shot at what is a huge job.

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Dean Smith, who would effectively job swap with Gerrard, entered the bookies’ odds at 14/1 but has drifted overnight to 20/1.

Steel City football figures are among the names in the bookies odds to take on the manager's job at Rangers.

Ex-Owls manager Steve Bruce was out at 33/1 but has shortened to 25/1.

From a Sheffield United point of view, newly available former Blades boss Neil Warnock has entered the odds list at 33/1.

Ex-Feyenoord manager Giovani van Bronckhorst, a one-time Rangers icon, is the new favourite to land the job and is newly priced at 11/10.

A statement by Rangers chairman Douglas Park read: “I would firstly like to put on record my thanks to Steven for his outstanding efforts over the last three-and-a-half years at Rangers.

“He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign.