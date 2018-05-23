New Premier League manager could hold-up Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer plans

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for reinforcements in defence could be held-up by the appointment of a new manager in the Premier League.

West Ham this week announced Manuel Pellegrini as their new boss, taking over from David Moyes whose time at the London Stadium wasn’t extended beyond last season.

Manuel Pellegrini was confirmed as West Ham's new manager on Tuesday. David Davies/PA Wire.

The Argentine will now spend the next few weeks assessing his options in the squad he has available to him, which includes Owls target Reece Burke.

There is genuine interest in 21 year-old central defender Burke, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, but Wednesday will have to wait if they are to step up their bid to bring the player to Hillsborough.

It is believed that Pellegrini wants to run the rule over his new squad during pre-season before deciding if any are to be sold or loaned.

Wednesday, meanwhile, would prefer to have as much of their transfer business done as they can, as early as possible.

West Ham United's Reece Burke is a target for Sheffield Wednesday. Nigel French/PA Wire.

Frederico Venancio remains the number one target for the position but any potential move to Wednesday depends on a deal being reached with current employers Vitoria Setubal.

Venancio was on loan at Wednesday last season and came to prominence in the second half of the season under Jos Luhukay.

Luhukay has stated that he wants Venancio to stay and the player himself has indicated his willingness to make a permanent switch to South Yorkshire.

Vitora Setubal are willing to let the 25 year-old leave for a fee of £800,000.