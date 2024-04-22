Sheffield Wednesday continue to battle the drop as they prepare for their final two games of the season. The Owls picked up a huge win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday to pull themselves out of the drop, and they may need the one-point advantage they currently have based on their tricky remaining fixtures.

Danny Rohl’s men will still be many people’s favourites to return to League One, but they will not be feeling that way after their big win last time out. Here we take a look at how the bookmakers rate Wednesday’s chances at beating the drop. Here is the predicted Championship table according to the oddsmakers.