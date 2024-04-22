New predicted final Championship table after major Sheffield Wednesday boost and Birmingham, Huddersfield & Plymouth setbacks

A look at the predicted Championship table based on the odds provided by bookmakers.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday continue to battle the drop as they prepare for their final two games of the season. The Owls picked up a huge win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday to pull themselves out of the drop, and they may need the one-point advantage they currently have based on their tricky remaining fixtures.

Danny Rohl’s men will still be many people’s favourites to return to League One, but they will not be feeling that way after their big win last time out. Here we take a look at how the bookmakers rate Wednesday’s chances at beating the drop. Here is the predicted Championship table according to the oddsmakers.

Promotion odds - 1/20

1. Leicester City

Promotion odds - 1/20

Photo Sales
Promotion odds - 2/5

2. Ipswich Town

Promotion odds - 2/5

Photo Sales
Promotion odds - 8/13

3. Leeds United

Promotion odds - 8/13

Photo Sales
Promotion odds - 6/4

4. Southampton

Promotion odds - 6/4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.