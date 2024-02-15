Despite Sheffield Wednesday's recent positive result against Birmingham City, runaway Championship leaders Leicester City proved too much for the Owls last time out. The Foxes hit two goals in the first half to bank their latest win in their title and promotion pursuit.

Danny Röhl's side have picked up just 26 points so far and currently sit 23rd in the table, seven points behind Millwall who occupy the closest safe spot outside the bottom three. Relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers also lost midweek as Stoke City edged out a 1-0 win at home.