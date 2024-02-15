Despite Sheffield Wednesday's recent positive result against Birmingham City, runaway Championship leaders Leicester City proved too much for the Owls last time out. The Foxes hit two goals in the first half to bank their latest win in their title and promotion pursuit.
Danny Röhl's side have picked up just 26 points so far and currently sit 23rd in the table, seven points behind Millwall who occupy the closest safe spot outside the bottom three. Relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers also lost midweek as Stoke City edged out a 1-0 win at home.
Sheffield Wednesday have just seven wins in the Championship this season and need to start picking up crucial points to battle their way out of the drop zone. Based on their latest results and using a projection of how their future fixtures will unfold, FootballWP has predicted the final Championship standings. See where the Owls have been estimated to finish at the end of this tricky season.